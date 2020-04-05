Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,833 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Sabre worth $79,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sabre by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sabre by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,982,000 after purchasing an additional 454,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

