Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,582 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period.

NYSE:HTA opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

