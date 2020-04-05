Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 128,565 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $69,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $40.76 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

