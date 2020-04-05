Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,646 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Arrow Electronics worth $79,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

