Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,966,593 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Coty worth $71,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Coty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 33.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coty by 101.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.