Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 232,218 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $78,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,124,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,215,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 415,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HR opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

