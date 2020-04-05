Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,737 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Liberty Global worth $77,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,008,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Liberty Global by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 520,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 574.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 1,069,992 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

