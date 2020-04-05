Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,288 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Sonoco Products worth $69,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

