Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,466 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Caci International worth $70,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,471,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caci International by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,609 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73. Caci International Inc has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. William Blair began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

