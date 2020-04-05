Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of GCI Liberty worth $79,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLIBA. B. Riley decreased their target price on GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

