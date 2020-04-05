Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Watsco worth $73,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

