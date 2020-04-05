Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Nordstrom worth $70,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Nordstrom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Nordstrom by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

