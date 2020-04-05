Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $73,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 364,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NYSE PB opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

