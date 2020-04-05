Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,640,128 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,640,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $69,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 73.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.