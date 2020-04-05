Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,945,966 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,945,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $70,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

