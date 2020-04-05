Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 69,512 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $73,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $85,839,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 499,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

