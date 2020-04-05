Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,892 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Wyndham Destinations worth $75,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

WYND opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.97. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.