Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 84,571 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $68,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

