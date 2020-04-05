GET Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $17,476.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $17,476.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003116 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.04775451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

