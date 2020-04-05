Gexan Market Cap Achieves $37,968.55 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $37,968.55 and approximately $2,192.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00989772 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00173050 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007095 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068926 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan's official website is gexan.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

