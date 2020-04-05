Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Giant has a market cap of $48,569.21 and $2,422.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.42, $18.98, $5.63 and $50.68. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00340238 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00416624 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006710 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,360,651 coins and its circulating supply is 7,360,647 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $70.83, $24.71, $20.33, $33.89, $10.42, $11.91, $50.68, $13.92, $5.63, $18.98 and $7.59. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

