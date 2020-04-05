Gifto Market Cap Tops $6.30 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $10.59 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Coinnest, Bittrex and Allbit. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.02560740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00200550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Bibox, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, Kryptono, Allbit, CPDAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.