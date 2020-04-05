GINcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $32,176.54 and approximately $6.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,786.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.02117106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.03416924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00599204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00786019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074329 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00481807 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

