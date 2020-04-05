Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 1.84. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

