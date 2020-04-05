Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN opened at GBX 120 ($1.58) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.