Global Currency Reserve Price Down 64.9% Over Last 7 Days (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 64.9% against the US dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $43,599.52 and $114.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,986,351 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

