Global Digital Content (GDC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $160,779.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $160,779.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00597709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007865 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.