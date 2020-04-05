Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Global Payments worth $71,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

