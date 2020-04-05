Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.21% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

