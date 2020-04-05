GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0042

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $75,501.93 and approximately $35.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.02117538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.03423055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00594319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00788056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00074868 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00515973 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.