GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 35.3% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $83,648.66 and $731.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.02125725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.95 or 0.03471586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00599907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00792661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00075297 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00486565 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014743 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

