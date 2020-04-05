Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.65. 570,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.11. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Globant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

