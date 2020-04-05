GoByte Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $148,434.70 and $4,383.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,267,929 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.