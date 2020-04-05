Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Gogo alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,497. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $157.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.