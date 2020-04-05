GoHelpFund (HELP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,362.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $19,803.63 and approximately $18,362.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

