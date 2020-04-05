GoldBlocks (GB) Price Up 50.8% Over Last 7 Days

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $15,802.20 and $5.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00982041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

