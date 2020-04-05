GoldCoin (GLC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $172,792.48 and $1.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00596923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

