Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Taubman Centers worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 549.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 480,544 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,776,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TCO stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

