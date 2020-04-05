Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of EnerSys worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 168.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $14,966,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from to in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

