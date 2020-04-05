Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 19,982 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cimpress worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $5,826,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 78,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPR. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from to in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

CMPR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

