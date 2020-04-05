Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.48% of First of Long Island worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIC opened at $14.35 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $367.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

