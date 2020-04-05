Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of National Bank worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Bank by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Bank by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Bank Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.