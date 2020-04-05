Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.78% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB opened at $30.85 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

