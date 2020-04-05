Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257,375 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of 2U worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $17.88 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

