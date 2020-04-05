Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Exponent worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Exponent stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

