Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.11% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,240.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JUST stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2194 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.