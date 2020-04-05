Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Balchem worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Balchem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.83. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.