Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Hawaiian worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $438.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

