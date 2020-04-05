Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nokia Oyj worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

