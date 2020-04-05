Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.01 Million Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of ICU Medical worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

